Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

