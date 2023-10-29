Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.17 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,240,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $47.59 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.