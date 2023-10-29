Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

