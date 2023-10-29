Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,775 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $7,455,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLOW opened at $27.97 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $642.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

