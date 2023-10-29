iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 745,127 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

