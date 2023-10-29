The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

