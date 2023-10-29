Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $694,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 122,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,537,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 1.2 %

GSBD stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

