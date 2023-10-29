Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PBA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

