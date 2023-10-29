Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

