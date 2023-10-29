Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.