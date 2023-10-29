Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $238,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

