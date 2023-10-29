Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,690 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 101,143 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,104,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $351,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $133.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

