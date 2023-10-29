Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Plains GP worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.