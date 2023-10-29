Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 105,462 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

