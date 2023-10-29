Jennison Associates LLC Takes $53.25 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,487,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.45% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $24.96 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

