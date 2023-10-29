Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,576 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Clear Secure worth $53,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 46.6% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 885,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU opened at $16.52 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.