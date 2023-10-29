Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 994,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 467,678 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

