Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Independence Realty Trust worth $56,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 206.45%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

