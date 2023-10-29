Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 18th

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,957 shares of company stock valued at $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

