Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.28 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00007124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $49.28 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,173,599 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

