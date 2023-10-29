Compound (COMP) Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $47.26 or 0.00137826 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $373.89 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,911,534 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,911,533.63367042 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.61007121 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $25,855,391.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

