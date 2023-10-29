Compound Market Cap Hits $373.89 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Compound has a total market cap of $373.89 million and $27.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $47.26 or 0.00137826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,911,534 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,911,533.63367042 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.61007121 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $25,855,391.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

