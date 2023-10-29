Grin Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $406,282.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.