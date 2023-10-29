Ren Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.72 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

