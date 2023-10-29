Oxen Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $14,349.61 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,283,976 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

