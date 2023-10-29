Nano Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Nano has a market cap of $91.24 million and $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.