NULS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $497,118.75 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $497,118.75 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,233,702 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

