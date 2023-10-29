Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.02-$1.06 EPS.

Avantor Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

