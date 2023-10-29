Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to $14.00- EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $110.12 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

