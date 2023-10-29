Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

