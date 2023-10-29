Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
