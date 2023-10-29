Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.46-9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $11.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Shares of HSY opened at $184.11 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $183.96 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

