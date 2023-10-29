MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HZO

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.