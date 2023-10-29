WestRock (WRK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 21st

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $35.20 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.