Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 6.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

