Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 735,001 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $57,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

