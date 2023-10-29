Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $367.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.87. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $264.77 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

