DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

