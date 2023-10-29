iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $517,000. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.56 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.