ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on November 14th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,136,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

