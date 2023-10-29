Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 151.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 526,700 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 517,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 175,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 863,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $23.22 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

