Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,965 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 36.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 45.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of GPRK opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.15 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

