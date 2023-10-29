Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

