Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.4 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $13.96 on Friday. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

