Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 862 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

