Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $403,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.6 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

