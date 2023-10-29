Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Down 2.4 %

DGICA stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.94 million and a PE ratio of 45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $7,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $7,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,900,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,100,028.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 110,819 shares of company stock worth $1,634,443 and sold 10,455 shares worth $155,368. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

