Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 700 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.