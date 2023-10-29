Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 700 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November (BATS:PNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.