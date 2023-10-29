IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

IDACORP has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

