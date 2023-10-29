Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $678,000 Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

DKL opened at $45.11 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Avigal Soreq bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $101,626.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Recommended Stories

