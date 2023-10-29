Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

